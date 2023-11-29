News & Insights

US Markets

Fed's Bostic sees slower growth, falling inflation pressures

Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

November 29, 2023 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Michael S. Derby for Reuters ->

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday he expects U.S. growth to slow and inflation to continue to ease on the back of tight monetary policy.

"The research, data, survey results, and input from business contacts tell me that tighter monetary policy and tighter financial conditions more broadly are biting harder into economic activity," Bostic wrote in an essay published by his bank. "At the same time, I don’t think we’ve seen the full effects of restrictive policy, another reason I think we’ll see further cooling of economic activity and inflation."

Bostic said comments from local business contacts "points to ongoing disinflation and a measured slowing in economic activity." He added there's additional "good news" in that as the economy slows, it is not doing so so rapidly that it signals a recession.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Michael.Derby@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.