US Markets

Fed's Bostic says U.S. may be at 'cusp' of turn in inflation - CNBC

Contributor
Howard Schneider Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Leah Millis

The U.S. may be nearing a turn lower in inflation, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday, though he added he is still leaning towards a slightly faster pace of rate increases this year.

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. may be nearing a turn lower in inflation, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday, though he added he is still leaning towards a slightly faster pace of rate increases this year.

"I am very hopeful we are going to start to see that decline ... There is some evidence we are on the cusp of that," Bostic said in an interview on CNBC.

While Bostic said he still expects just three quarter-point rate increases will be appropriate this year, "I am leaning a little towards four. We are going to have to see how the economy responds as we take our first steps," with an initial rate increase expected in March.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((howard.schneider@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 789 8010;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular