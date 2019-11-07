Fed's Bostic says he would have dissented against the last rate cut

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday he probably would have dissented against the U.S. central bank's last interest rate cut if he had a vote on monetary policy because he does not see weaknesses in the economy that support easing.

Bostic still expects the economy to grow above trend and he projects inflation will reach the Fed’s 2% target, he told reporters after an event organized by the Money Marketeers of New York University.

"Consumers are staying pretty rock solid," Bostic said, citing economic data and business surveys. He said there would need to be a "significant" shift in economic trends for him to support either a rate cut or a rate increase.

Bostic does not have a vote for monetary policy this year, but he does participate in deliberations.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Jonnelle.Marte@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.