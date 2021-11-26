US Markets

Fed's Bostic says he is hopeful momentum will carry economy through new COVID variant

Contributor
Jonnelle Marte Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Each successive variant of COVID-19 has had a weaker effect on the economy, and if the new Omicron variant discovered in South Africa follows that pattern, it should cause less of a slowdown than what was seen after the Delta variant, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Friday.

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Each successive variant of COVID-19 has had a weaker effect on the economy, and if the new Omicron variant discovered in South Africa follows that pattern, it should cause less of a slowdown than what was seen after the Delta variant, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Friday.

"If this new variant has a similar type of trajectory as the Delta variant did, then we'll see some slowing but it should not be as much as what we've seen during Delta," Bostic said during an interview with Fox News.

"We have a lot of momentum in the economy right now ... and that momentum I'm hopeful will be able to carry us through this next wave, however it turns out."

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Additional reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Jonnelle.Marte@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 978 0908;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular