US Markets

Fed's Bostic not ruling out half percentage point hike in March

Contributor
Lindsay Dunsmuir Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

The U.S. Federal Reserve could need to raise interest rates by a half percentage point at its next meeting in on March. 15-16 if economic data between now and then shows high inflation persisting, Atlanta Federal Reserve bank President Raphael Bostic said on Monday.

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve could need to raise interest rates by a half percentage point at its next meeting in on March. 15-16 if economic data between now and then shows high inflation persisting, Atlanta Federal Reserve bank President Raphael Bostic said on Monday.

"Today as we speak I am still in favor of a 25 basis point move at the March meeting but things are changing on a weekly basis...one data point I am looking at in particular is month to month change in inflation," Bostic said during a virtual event hosted by Harvard University. "If that continues to persist at elevated levels or even moves in the other direction, then I'm really going to have to look at a 50 basis point move for March and we'll just have to see how that plays out."

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Lindsay.Dunsmuir@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 384 8221;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular