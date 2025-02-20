Fed's Bostic Eyes Two Rate Cuts in 2025 Amid Uncertainty

Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic has indicated that the Fed’s baseline expectation is to deliver two quarter-percentage-point rate cuts in 2025, reflecting confidence that the U.S. economy remains robust. In his recent remarks, Bostic stressed that, despite strong economic fundamentals and a resilient labor market, significant uncertainty persists due to external pressures such as trade tariffs and stricter immigration policies.





Bostic noted that while recent inflation data has provided evidence for both optimism and pessimism, he does not foresee a new burst of inflation in the near term. However, the overall policy outlook is clouded by widespread apprehension among businesses over potential cost increases from import taxes and regulatory changes, leaving the future course of monetary policy in a state of flux.





Market Overview:





Expectations of two rate cuts in 2025 are based on a strong economic backdrop.



Widespread uncertainty remains due to potential impacts of tariffs and immigration policies.



The labor market is robust, supporting a neutral stance on rate adjustments for now.



Key Points:



Bostic’s baseline is two quarter-point cuts, but actual outcomes could differ.



Businesses are concerned that new trade and regulatory policies could drive up costs.



Inflation data continues to show mixed signals, contributing to market uncertainty.



Looking Ahead:



Further clarity on fiscal policies and trade measures will be critical.



Ongoing evaluations of inflation trends may adjust future monetary actions.



The Fed is likely to remain cautious, balancing optimism with the need for flexibility.



Bull Case:



The Federal Reserve's expectation of two rate cuts in 2025 suggests confidence in the economy's strength and stability.



A robust labor market and strong economic fundamentals provide a solid foundation for sustained growth.



The Fed's cautious approach to rate cuts allows for flexibility in responding to changing economic conditions.



Bostic's view that a new burst of inflation is unlikely in the near term may support continued economic expansion.



The Fed's gradual approach towards the 2% inflation target could provide a supportive environment for businesses and consumers.



Bear Case:



Significant uncertainty from external pressures like trade tariffs and immigration policies could hinder economic growth.



Widespread business apprehension over potential cost increases may lead to reduced investment and hiring.



Mixed signals in inflation data create uncertainty about the future direction of monetary policy.



The potential for fewer rate cuts than expected could disappoint markets and slow economic momentum.



Evolving trade disputes and regulatory changes pose ongoing risks that could necessitate policy adjustments, potentially disrupting market stability.



Despite maintaining that monetary policy is currently "in a good place" with a strong economy, Bostic cautioned against complacency. He underscored that while the Fed’s recent decisions have allowed it to hold rates steady, the evolving economic landscape could necessitate further adjustments.Looking ahead, the path for future rate cuts remains uncertain, as external factors such as trade disputes and shifts in regulatory policy continue to pose risks. With the Fed aiming for a gradual approach toward its 2% inflation target, market participants are advised to remain vigilant as these uncertainties could shape the trajectory of monetary policy in the coming year.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

