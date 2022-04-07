Fed's Bostic, Evans back rate rises with dovish overtones

US Markets

As expectations rise that the Federal Reserve will step up its efforts to contain inflation with bigger interest rate hikes, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Thursday provided a somewhat dovish counterpoint.

"It's time that we get off of our emergency stance -- I think it's really appropriate that we move our policy closer to a neutral position -- but I think we need to do it in a measured way," Bostic told a Chicago Fed virtual conference on economic mobility.

Evans said: "I'm optimistic that we can get to neutral look around and find that we're not necessarily that far from where we need to go."

