Fed's Bostic: 'everything in play' for July rate hike options

ST PETERSBURG, Fla., July 13 (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic Wednesday said higher than expected June inflation might require policymakers to consider a 100 basis point increase at their July meeting.

“Everything is in play,” Bostic told reporters during a tour of Tampa and St. Petersburg, following release of the latest report, which showed consumer prices surged 9.1% last month. While he said he needed to better study the “nuts and bolts,” he felt “today’s numbers suggest the trajectory is not moving in a positive way….How much I need to adapt is really the next question.”

(Reporting by Howard Schneider, Editing by Franklin Paul)

