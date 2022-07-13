US Markets

Fed's Bostic: 'everything in play' for July rate hike options

Contributor
Howard Schneider Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic Wednesday said higher than expected June inflation might require policymakers to consider a 100 basis point increase at their July meeting.

ST PETERSBURG, Fla., July 13 (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic Wednesday said higher than expected June inflation might require policymakers to consider a 100 basis point increase at their July meeting.

“Everything is in play,” Bostic told reporters during a tour of Tampa and St. Petersburg, following release of the latest report, which showed consumer prices surged 9.1% last month. While he said he needed to better study the “nuts and bolts,” he felt “today’s numbers suggest the trajectory is not moving in a positive way….How much I need to adapt is really the next question.”

(Reporting by Howard Schneider, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((howard.schneider@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 789 8010;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular