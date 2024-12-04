Fed’s Beige Book says economic activity ‘rose slightly’ in most Districts

The Fed states in its latest Beige Book report: “Economic activity rose slightly in most Districts. Three regions exhibited modest or moderate growth that offset flat or slightly declining activity in two others. Though growth in economic activity was generally small, expectations for growth rose moderately across most geographies and sectors. Business contacts expressed optimism that demand will rise in coming months. Consumer spending was generally stable. Many consumer-oriented businesses across Districts noted further increases in price sensitivity among consumers, as well as several reports of increased sensitivity to quality. Spending on home furnishings was down, which contacts attributed to limited household mobility. Demand for mortgages was low overall, though reports on recent changes in home loan demand were mixed due to volatility in rates. Commercial real estate lending was similarly subdued. Still, contacts generally reported financing remained available. Capital spending and purchases of raw materials were flat or declining in most Districts. Sales of farm equipment were a notable headwind to overall investment activity, and several contacts expressed concerns about the future prices of equipment given ongoing weakness in the farm economy. Energy activity in the oil and gas sector was flat but demand for electricity generation continued to grow at a robust rate. The rise in electricity demand was driven by rapid expansions in data centers and was reportedly planned to be met by investments in renewable generation capacity in coming years.”

