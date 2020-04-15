Fed's Beige Book Says Economic Activity Contracted Sharply, Abruptly

(RTTNews) - U.S. economic activity contracted sharply and abruptly across all regions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book said on Wednesday.

The Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in the twelve Fed districts, noted the hardest hit industries included leisure and hospitality and retail due to social distancing measures and mandated closures.

With the pandemic affecting firms in many sectors, the Fed noted employment declined in all districts, steeply in many cases.

The jobs cuts were most severe in the retail and leisure and hospitality sectors, although many districts said sharp job cuts were widespread.

Looking ahead, the central bank said the near-term outlook was for even more job cuts in the coming months.

The Beige Book also said the general direction of price inflation was down for both selling prices and non-labor input prices, as districts reported either slowing price growth, flat prices, or modest to moderate declines in prices on balance.

The economic outlook was described as highly uncertain among business contacts in all districts, with most expecting conditions to worsen in the next several months.

