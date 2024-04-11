Fed's Beige Book, Retail Sales Data Coming Next Week

Next week will pack a punch, with the Federal Reserve's Beige Book on tap, alongside speeches from several Fed officials. Investors will also be looking to unpack retail sales manufacturing data.

Banks will enter the confessional next week for the unofficial start of another earnings season, alongside other household names. Some of the most notable reports will come from Alcoa (AA), American Express (AXP), Bank of America (BAC), Charles Schwab (SCHW), Goldman Sachs (GS), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Morgan Stanley (MS), Netflix (NFLX), Procter & Gamble (PG), Travelers (TRV), United Airlines (UAL), and US Bancorp (USB).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, April 15 features retail sales data, business inventories, the Empire State manufacturing survey, and the home builder confidence index. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan will speak in Tokyo, and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly is also expected to deliver remarks.

Housing starts and building permits data will come out on, alongside industrial production and capacity utilization data.brings the Fed's Beige Book, with comments from Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester to follow. In addition to the usual round of jobs data on, traders will be eyeing the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey, existing home sales, and leading economic indicators. Speeches will come from New York Fed President John Williams and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic.

Remarks from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee close out the week on Friday, April 19.

