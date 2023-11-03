News & Insights

US Markets

Fed's Barkin: Not ready to say what's next with Fed rate policy

Credit: REUTERS/ANN SAPHIR

November 03, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said Friday he's not ready to say right now what the central bank needs to do next with its monetary policy settings.

When it comes to the prospect of another interest rate hike, "I'm not going to prejudge, I value the optionality of seeing what we're going to see in the data and in particular, we're going to get two inflation reports between now and the next meeting, and I think that's what's going to matter to me," Barkin said in an interview on CNBC. (Reporting by Michael S. Derby; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Michael.Derby@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA FED/BARKIN (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.