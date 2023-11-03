Fed's Barkin: Not ready to say what's next with Fed rate policy

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said Friday he's not ready to say right now what the central bank needs to do next with its monetary policy settings.

When it comes to the prospect of another interest rate hike, "I'm not going to prejudge, I value the optionality of seeing what we're going to see in the data and in particular, we're going to get two inflation reports between now and the next meeting, and I think that's what's going to matter to me," Barkin said in an interview on CNBC. (Reporting by Michael S. Derby; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Michael.Derby@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA FED/BARKIN (URGENT)

