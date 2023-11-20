News & Insights

US Markets

Fed's Barkin: Likely "stubborn" inflation feeds higher for longer rates view

November 20, 2023 — 12:26 pm EST

Written by Howard Schneider for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Inflation is likely to remain "stubborn" and force the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates elevated for longer than investors anticipate, Richmond Federal Reserve president Thomas Barkin said.

"I see inflation being stubborn and that makes the case for me for being higher for longer," Barkin said in comments to Fox Business. In conversations with business contacts Barkin said that "half of them are telling me they're taking prices up at higher than pre-Covid levels."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((howard.schneider@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 789 8010;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.