Fed's Barkin: "A lot of time" before September rate decision needs to be made

Howard Schneider Reuters
OCEAN CITY, Md., Aug 19 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials have "a lot of time still" before they need to decide how large a rate increase to impose at the upcoming Sept. 20-21 policy meeting, Richmond Federal Reserve bank president Thomas Barkin said on Friday.

With an unusually long eight-week gap between meetings, the Fed still has "another bite" at data including jobs, inflation and other reports that will shape whether the central bank opts for a half-point increase or a third consecutive three-quarter point hike.

