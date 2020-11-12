Dividends
FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FNHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FNHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.48, the dividend yield is 5.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNHC was $6.48, representing a -61.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.87 and a 40.87% increase over the 52 week low of $4.60.

FNHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). FNHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.44.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FNHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

