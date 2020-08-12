FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FNHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FNHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.22, the dividend yield is 3.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNHC was $10.22, representing a -39.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.87 and a 15.09% increase over the 52 week low of $8.88.

FNHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). FNHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.57. Zacks Investment Research reports FNHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3066.67%, compared to an industry average of -11.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FNHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

