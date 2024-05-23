FedEx's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on FedEx. Our analysis of options history for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $337,366, and 5 were calls, valued at $217,495.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $420.0 for FedEx over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for FedEx options trades today is 333.89 with a total volume of 784.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for FedEx's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $420.0 over the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $23.5 $23.45 $23.5 $260.00 $117.5K 1.3K 0 FDX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $170.9 $167.2 $169.1 $420.00 $84.5K 0 5 FDX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/31/24 $17.85 $14.15 $16.23 $267.50 $66.5K 4 0 FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $18.95 $18.1 $18.69 $280.00 $57.9K 196 31 FDX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $52.85 $49.25 $50.93 $200.00 $50.8K 259 10

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2023, which ended May 2023, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 11% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder comes from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Where Is FedEx Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 557,464, the price of FDX is down by -1.91%, reaching $247.26. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 33 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About FedEx

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $333.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on FedEx with a target price of $333.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

