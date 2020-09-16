FedEx's (FDX) Q1 Earnings Beat Massively, Shares Increase

FedEx Corporation’s FDX shares popped 8.3% in after-hours trading on Sep 15, following its robust first-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Aug 31, 2020) performance.



The company’s earnings (excluding 14 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.87 per share handsomely surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.59. Moreover, the bottom line surged approximately 60% year over year, driven by increased volumes at FedEx International Priority and U.S. domestic residential-package services, as well as yield improvement at FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight. Moreover, benefits from an additional operating day contributed approximately $130 million to first-quarter fiscal 2021 performance.



Quarterly revenues of $19,321 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17,459.4 million and increased 13.3% year over year, primarily owing to increased demand for e-commerce as coronavirus restricts people to their homes. Operating income (on an adjusted basis) soared 56.2% year over year to $1.64 billion in the reported quarter due to international export and U.S. domestic-package volume growth at FedEx Express, higher residential volumes at FedEx Ground andyield improvement at FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight. Operating margin (adjusted) also improved to 8.5% from 6.1% in the year-ago period.

Segmental Performance

Quarterly revenues at FedEx Express (including TNT Express) ascended 8% to $9,647 million due to international export and U.S. domestic-package volume growth. Segmental operating income (adjusted) increased to $747 million from $342 million in the year-ago period. Also, segmental operating margin (on an adjusted basis) improved to 7.7% from 3.8% in first-quarter fiscal 2020.



FedEx Ground revenues surged 36% year over year to $7,040 million in the period under consideration owing to residential-delivery volume growth. Operating income came in at $834 million, augmenting 30% year over year. However, segmental operating margin dipped to 11.8% from 12.4% in the prior-year quarter.



FedEx Freight revenues declined 4% year over year to $1,826 million due to fall in average daily shipments. However, the segment’s operating income soared 41% to $274 million, thanks to focus on revenue qualitative initiatives and cost-reduction measures. Moreover, operating margin increased to 15% from 10.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Outlook

FedEx anticipates capital expenditures of $5.1 billion in fiscal 2021, compared with $4.9 billion expected previously. The anticipated increase in capital spending is due to initiatives to increase capacity in response to growing volumes.



The company is expected to incur TNT Express-integration expenses of approximately $1.7 billion through fiscal 2022. In the remainder of fiscal 2021, the company expects to incur approximately $125 million of integration expenses.

