FedEx's (FDX) Q1 Earnings Beat Massively, Shares Increase
FedEx Corporation’s FDX shares popped 8.3% in after-hours trading on Sep 15, following its robust first-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Aug 31, 2020) performance.
The company’s earnings (excluding 14 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.87 per share handsomely surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.59. Moreover, the bottom line surged approximately 60% year over year, driven by increased volumes at FedEx International Priority and U.S. domestic residential-package services, as well as yield improvement at FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight. Moreover, benefits from an additional operating day contributed approximately $130 million to first-quarter fiscal 2021 performance.
Quarterly revenues of $19,321 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17,459.4 million and increased 13.3% year over year, primarily owing to increased demand for e-commerce as coronavirus restricts people to their homes. Operating income (on an adjusted basis) soared 56.2% year over year to $1.64 billion in the reported quarter due to international export and U.S. domestic-package volume growth at FedEx Express, higher residential volumes at FedEx Ground andyield improvement at FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight. Operating margin (adjusted) also improved to 8.5% from 6.1% in the year-ago period.
FedEx Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
FedEx Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | FedEx Corporation Quote
Segmental Performance
Quarterly revenues at FedEx Express (including TNT Express) ascended 8% to $9,647 million due to international export and U.S. domestic-package volume growth. Segmental operating income (adjusted) increased to $747 million from $342 million in the year-ago period. Also, segmental operating margin (on an adjusted basis) improved to 7.7% from 3.8% in first-quarter fiscal 2020.
FedEx Ground revenues surged 36% year over year to $7,040 million in the period under consideration owing to residential-delivery volume growth. Operating income came in at $834 million, augmenting 30% year over year. However, segmental operating margin dipped to 11.8% from 12.4% in the prior-year quarter.
FedEx Freight revenues declined 4% year over year to $1,826 million due to fall in average daily shipments. However, the segment’s operating income soared 41% to $274 million, thanks to focus on revenue qualitative initiatives and cost-reduction measures. Moreover, operating margin increased to 15% from 10.2% in the year-ago quarter.
Outlook
FedEx anticipates capital expenditures of $5.1 billion in fiscal 2021, compared with $4.9 billion expected previously. The anticipated increase in capital spending is due to initiatives to increase capacity in response to growing volumes.
The company is expected to incur TNT Express-integration expenses of approximately $1.7 billion through fiscal 2022. In the remainder of fiscal 2021, the company expects to incur approximately $125 million of integration expenses.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
FedEx carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc KNX, Landstar System Inc LSTR and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP. While Canadian Pacific carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Knight-Swift and Landstar sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of Knight-Swift, Landstar and Canadian Pacific have rallied more than 22%, 13% and 20% respectively so far this year.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
FedEx Corporation (FDX): Free Stock Analysis Report
KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.