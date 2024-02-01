News & Insights

FedEx wins overturning of $366 mln race bias verdict

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

February 01, 2024 — 05:34 pm EST

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday threw out a $366.2 million verdict against FedEx FDX.N in a lawsuit filed by a Black former sales manager who claimed she was fired for accusing her supervisor of race discrimination.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reduced plaintiff Jennifer Harris' compensatory damages to $248,620 from $1.16 million, and said she was entitled to none of the $365 million of punitive damages that a jury awarded.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

