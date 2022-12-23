US Markets
FedEx warns winter storm may delay some holiday deliveries

Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

December 23, 2022 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Aishwarya Nair for Reuters ->

Dec 23 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp FDX.N said on Friday customers can expect potential delays for some package deliveries across the United States, as a powerful winter storm hits the country.

The company said it experienced substantial disruptions at the package delivery firm's Memphis and Indianapolis hubs on Thursday night due to severe winter weather.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

