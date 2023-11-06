FedEx urges US court to throw out ex-manager's $366 million race bias award

By Daniel Wiessner

Nov 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court panel on Monday took up FedEx's bid to wipe out a massive $366 million jury verdict for a Black former sales manager who claims she was fired for accusing her supervisor of race discrimination.

Three judges on the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals gave little indication of how they would rule in the case, which has drawn the attention of business groups that say the award to plaintiff Jennifer Harris was dramatically out of line with limits required by the U.S. Constitution.

The panel asked few questions about the size of the verdict, focusing instead on FedEx's claims that Harris waited too long to sue and that there was insufficient evidence to hold the company liable. If the appeals court rules for FedEx on either issue, it would not have to decide the appropriate amount of damages.

Harris worked for FedEx for over a decade, first as a sales representative and ultimately as a district sales manager based in Houston. She claims that a supervisor gave her poor performance reviews and tried to demote her because of her race, and that she was fired for complaining.

FedEx says Harris was the worst performer in her region and failed to improve after being given multiple warnings.

A federal jury in Houston last year found that FedEx had illegally retaliated against Harris. She was awarded $1.1 million in compensatory damages and $365 million in punitive damages meant to punish unlawful conduct and deter future violations.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt upheld the verdict without addressing FedEx's numerous challenges.

The award is among the largest ever in a workplace bias or retaliation case involving a single worker. The U.S. Supreme Court has said that punitive damages should generally be capped at nine times compensatory damages, because larger awards would violate defendants' due process rights.

Brian Sanford, who represents Harris, said during Monday's arguments that the large award was justified because FedEx knowingly failed to train human resources employees and overworked them, as well as conducting "sham investigations" of bias complaints.

Kyle Hawkins of Lehotsky Keller Cohn, who argued for FedEx, told the court that if it finds FedEx liable, Harris should receive no more than $15,000 in compensatory damages, citing similar cases where courts lowered awards to comparable amounts. Punitive damages are unwarranted because there is no evidence that FedEx acted willfully or maliciously, Hawkins said.

The judges seemed open to some of FedEx's claims, including that an agreement Harris signed requiring her to file employment-related lawsuits within six months of alleged misconduct was enforceable. Hoyt last year had found the agreement was unlawful, allowing the case to go to trial.

Circuit Judges Cory Wilson and Leslie Southwick both noted that no U.S. appeals court has found that a six-month filing window agreed to in a contract was invalid.

"These have been upheld as reasonable and fairly imposed," including by the U.S. Supreme Court, Wilson said.

Sanford in response said those cases did not involve the federal law that FedEx had been found to have violated, which prohibits race discrimination in contracts.

The panel also included Circuit Judge Kurt Engelhardt.

The case is Harris v. FedEx Corporate Services, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 23-20035.

For Harris: Brian Sanford of Sanford Firm

For FedEx: Kyle Hawkins of Lehotsky Keller Cohn

