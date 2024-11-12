FedEx Unusual Options Activity For November 12

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards FedEx (NYSE:FDX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FDX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for FedEx. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $204,822, and 4 are calls, amounting to $180,133.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $240.0 and $300.0 for FedEx, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of FedEx stands at 797.71, with a total volume reaching 408.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in FedEx, situated within the strike price corridor from $240.0 to $300.0, throughout the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $16.25 $15.75 $15.75 $250.00 $92.9K 325 59 FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.25 $14.2 $14.25 $290.00 $61.1K 2.7K 293 FDX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $32.2 $31.6 $31.92 $290.00 $47.8K 141 15 FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $21.9 $21.5 $21.9 $300.00 $41.6K 1.5K 24 FDX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $52.05 $51.5 $51.5 $290.00 $41.2K 35 15

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended in May, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

In light of the recent options history for FedEx, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of FedEx With a trading volume of 610,647, the price of FDX is up by 0.38%, reaching $290.9. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 37 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About FedEx

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $331.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for FedEx, targeting a price of $331.

