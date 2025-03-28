FedEx Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on FedEx.

Looking at options history for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $583,622 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $260,853.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $230.0 to $330.0 for FedEx over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of FedEx stands at 497.91, with a total volume reaching 2,528.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in FedEx, situated within the strike price corridor from $230.0 to $330.0, throughout the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $7.65 $7.55 $7.65 $240.00 $107.1K 1.0K 381 FDX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $7.7 $7.65 $7.7 $240.00 $96.2K 1.0K 241 FDX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/28/25 $2.45 $1.84 $2.14 $240.00 $85.1K 1.8K 561 FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/11/25 $38.4 $37.1 $38.09 $280.00 $76.1K 0 20 FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $14.0 $13.9 $14.0 $240.00 $71.4K 582 54

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended in May, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding FedEx, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is FedEx Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,677,282, with FDX's price down by -0.91%, positioned at $241.71.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 88 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About FedEx

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $297.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $323. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Outperform rating on FedEx with a target price of $290. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on FedEx, maintaining a target price of $275. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $317. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on FedEx, maintaining a target price of $280.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for FDX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Jefferies Upgrades Hold Buy Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

