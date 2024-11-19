FedEx Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on FedEx (NYSE:FDX), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in FDX often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for FedEx. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 11% bullish and 70% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $41,500, and 16 calls, totaling $437,780.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $370.0 for FedEx over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for FedEx's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across FedEx's significant trades, within a strike price range of $300.0 to $370.0, over the past month.

FedEx Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $83.0 $83.0 $83.0 $370.00 $41.5K 10 10 FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $18.8 $18.15 $18.8 $310.00 $37.6K 1.2K 0 FDX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.5 $12.05 $12.2 $300.00 $26.8K 3.5K 159 FDX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.5 $12.1 $12.2 $300.00 $26.8K 3.5K 159 FDX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.7 $12.1 $12.2 $300.00 $26.8K 3.5K 137

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended in May, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Where Is FedEx Standing Right Now? With a volume of 74,764, the price of FDX is down -0.9% at $292.56. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days. What The Experts Say On FedEx

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $348.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $331. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $365.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest FedEx options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

