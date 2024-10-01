FedEx Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on FedEx.

Looking at options history for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 14% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $338,220 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $676,611.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $300.0 for FedEx during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of FedEx stands at 612.2, with a total volume reaching 2,616.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in FedEx, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $300.0, throughout the last 30 days.

FedEx 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $4.7 $4.6 $4.6 $275.00 $230.0K 408 593 FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $83.05 $80.75 $82.29 $200.00 $164.5K 85 20 FDX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $9.4 $9.2 $9.3 $270.00 $116.2K 972 468 FDX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.5 $6.15 $6.49 $220.00 $97.5K 767 10 FDX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.95 $14.9 $14.95 $270.00 $62.7K 2.3K 306

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended in May, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding FedEx, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

FedEx's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,655,703, with FDX's price down by -1.51%, positioned at $269.56. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 79 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for FedEx

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $311.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

