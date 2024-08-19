FedEx Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on FedEx (NYSE:FDX), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in FDX often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for FedEx. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 23% bullish and 69% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $30,420, and 12 calls, totaling $551,923.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $280.0 to $310.0 for FedEx over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in FedEx's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to FedEx's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $280.0 to $310.0 over the preceding 30 days.

FedEx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $32.05 $31.95 $31.95 $290.00 $102.2K 280 88 FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $19.05 $18.7 $19.0 $280.00 $76.0K 671 43 FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $32.15 $31.65 $31.65 $290.00 $66.6K 280 38 FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $8.65 $8.6 $8.65 $300.00 $60.5K 1.5K 294 FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $25.5 $25.4 $25.5 $280.00 $53.5K 478 71

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended May 2024, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder comes from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting the firm's presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Having examined the options trading patterns of FedEx, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is FedEx Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 522,299, the FDX's price is up by 0.98%, now at $288.21. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 31 days.

