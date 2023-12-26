FedEx To Repurchase Shares Worth $1 Bln

(RTTNews) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) Tuesday announced that it has entered into a share repurchase program agreement with Mizuho Markets America LLC, to repurchase shares worth $1 billion, in an attempt to increase capital returns to its shareholders.

The company said that it will pay $1 billion to Mizuho in exchange of an initial repurchase of around 3.2 million shares on December 28 and remaining shares will be delivered before February 29, 2024.

Currently, FedEx's stock is climbing 1.53%, to $251.83 on the New York Stock Exchange.

