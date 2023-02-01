Markets
FDX

FedEx To Reduce More Than 10% Of Its Officers And Directors

February 01, 2023 — 08:24 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - FedEx Corp. (FDX) said it will reduce the size of its officer and director team by more than 10% and consolidate some teams and functions.

The job cuts come as the package delivery giant aims to align costs with the demand, due to a weaker-than-expected business environment.

"... this was a necessary action to become a more efficient, agile organization. It is my responsibility to look critically at the business and determine where we can be stronger by better aligning the size of our network with customer demand," Chief Executive Officer Raj Subramaniam said in a letter to FedEx team members.

FedEx said in September 2022 that it planned to save between $2.2 billion and $2.7 billion in the fiscal year 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FDX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.