FedEx to reduce debt by $2.6 billion after bond offering

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp FDX.N said on Tuesday it would reduce its net debt by $2.6 billion after it completes offerings of $1.75 billion of U.S. dollar-denominated notes and 1.25 billion euro-denominated notes.

The offerings represent the largest series of related debt transactions in its history, the company said in a statement.

Using proceeds from the debt offerings and existing cash, FedEx will eliminate all debt maturities through fiscal year 2025.

The offerings, which will be completed later this month, also include a 600 million euro sustainability bond tranche in Europe to fund its goal of carbon-neutral operations by 2040.

