US Markets
FDX

FedEx to record about $370 mln in charges in fourth quarter

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

U.S. package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Friday it would record non-cash asset impairment charges of about $370 million in the fourth quarter, primarily related to its retail chain that provides printing, packing and shipping services.

(Adds details from FedEx's filing)

June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. package delivery company FedEx Corp said https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1048911/000119312520174218/d949507d8k.htm on Friday it would record non-cash asset impairment charges of about $370 million in the fourth quarter, primarily related to its retail chain that provides printing, packing and shipping services.

The business has seen declining revenue and temporary store closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which will continue to hurt its operating performance in the near term, FedEx said in a filing.

FedEx does not expect to make any current or future cash expenditure as a result of the impairments, the company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;)) Keywords: FEDEX CHARGE/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FDX

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular