FedEx to increase shipping rates across units in 2020

U.S. package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Monday shipping rates at its express unit, which delivers packages using planes, will increase by an average of 4.9% for domestic, export and import services starting Jan. 6 next year.

There will be a similar increase for its ground and home delivery units as well, the company said in a statement.

Shipping rates at FedEx's freight unit will increase by an average of 5.9% for shipments within the U.S. and between U.S. and Canada.

The company said it would not apply additional residential surcharges during the holiday season, except for certain shipments, following a similar move by rival United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N last month.

