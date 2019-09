FedEx to increase shipping rates across units in 2020

Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. package delivery company FedEx Corp FDX.N said on Monday shipping rates at its express unit, which delivers packages using planes, will increase by an average of 4.9% for domestic, export and import services starting Jan. 6 next year.

There will be a similar increase for its ground and home delivery units as well, the company said in a statement.

Shipping rates at FedEx's freight unit will increase by an average of 5.9% for shipments within the U.S. and between U.S. and Canada.

The company said it would not apply additional residential surcharges during the holiday season, except for certain shipments, following a similar move by rival United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N last month.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

