News & Insights

US Markets
FDX

FedEx to hike shipping rates, customs fees to bolster profitability

Credit: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

August 29, 2023 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

Adds background on cost cuts in paragraph 6 & 7

Aug 29 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp FDX.N said on Tuesday it would increase shipping rates and customs clearance service fees on imports from Jan. 1, 2024 as the parcel delivery company aims to boost its profitability.

FedEx Express shipping rates will increase by an average of 5.9% for U.S. domestic, export and import services, the company said in a statement.

It will also hike shipping rates for its Ground and Home Delivery units by the same amount.

FedEx Freight shipping rates will increase by an average of 5.9% to 6.9%, the company said, adding that these newer rates would apply to only shipments within the U.S.

"The price adjustments reflect incremental costs associated with the current operating environment," the company said.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based firm has been striving to boost its profitability and last year outlined a plan to slash $4 billion in costs by the end of its 2025 financial year.

Last fiscal year, FedEx slashed about 29,000 jobs, retired 18 planes, shuttered offices and pared back profit-sapping Sunday deliveries to cut costs.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.comhttps://twitter.com/priyamouli1812?lang=en;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FDX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.