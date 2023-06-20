FedEx to fold Canada Ground unit into Express

By Lisa Baertlein

LOS ANGELES, June 20 (Reuters) - FedEx FDX.N on Tuesday said it will merge its contractor-based Ground delivery operations in Canada into its company-operated Express unit and convert some contractors into employees.

The move, set to start in April 2024, comes as the global delivery company is revamping its operations to be leaner and more efficient to better manage costs and compete with United Parcel Service and other rivals.

FedEx made a similar change in the U.S. states of Alaska and Hawaii last year.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Mark Porter)

((lisa.baertlein@thomsonreuters.com; +1 310-491-7241; Reuters Messaging: lisa.baertlein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.