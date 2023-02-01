FedEx to cut officer and director team as part larger staff reduction

By Lisa Baertlein

LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp FDX.N on Wednesday said it would cut its officer and director team by 10% as part of a broad cost-reduction effort that has reduced staffing at the delivery giant by 12,000 workers since June.

Shares in FedEx rose 2.3% to %198.40 on the news.

FedEx, which has vowed to cut expenses by $3.7 billion this year, did not say how many positions would be affected by the new layoffs. Its overall workforce reductions account for a little over 2% of FedEx's 547,000 full-time and part-time workers reported for the year ended May 2022.

Most of the cuts came through attrition and other means, a spokeswoman said.

FedEx already has temporarily furloughed workers at its trucking division FedEx Freight as the pandemic-fueled e-commerce delivery bubble deflates and recession threatens, joining transportation-focused companies ranging from delivery upstart Amazon.comAMZN.O and trucking company C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW.O to freight broker Uber Freight and freight forwarding startup Flexport in announcing layoffs.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Diane Craft)

((lisa.baertlein@thomsonreuters.com; +1 310-491-7241; Reuters Messaging: lisa.baertlein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.