FedEx to cut officer and director team as part larger staff reduction

LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp FDX.N on Wednesday said it would cut its officer and director team by 10% as part of a broad cost-reduction effort that has reduced staffing at the delivery giant by 12,000 workers since June.

