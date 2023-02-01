US Markets
FedEx to cut officer and director team as part larger staff reduction

February 01, 2023 — 11:42 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp FDX.N on Wednesday said it would cut its officer and director team by 10% as part of a broad cost-reduction effort that has reduced staffing at the delivery giant by 12,000 workers since June.

