Markets
FDX

FedEx Targets 50% Global Pickup, Delivery Vehicles To Be Electric By 2025

April 20, 2023 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - FedEx Corp. (FDX) announced on Thursday that it is planning 50 percent of its global pickup and delivery vehicle purchases to be electric and 100 percent by 2030. In order to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040, it will have the entire FedEx parcel pickup and delivery fleet be electric, zero-tailpipe emissions vehicles by 2040.

The local efforts for the carbon-neutral targets were spearheaded by FedEx Express Canada with the launch of an electric cargo bike pilot in Toronto. It has already installed 80 charging stations prior to the delivery of its first electric delivery vans in the coming months.

According to the logistics major, low-emission e-bikes have proven to be an innovative and environmentally friendly addition to city streets, helping reduce traffic and noise pollution.

On the aviation side, FedEx is looking for the use of alternative fuels, aircraft modernization, fuel-saving programs, and carbon capture solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FDX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.