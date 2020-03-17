US Markets

FedEx suspends 2020 profit outlook; quarterly revenue beats estimates

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

U.S. package delivery company FedEx Corp suspended its 2020 profit outlook on Tuesday, citing disruption from the coronavirus outbreak, which also led to lower adjusted third-quarter profit.

The company's quarterly revenue, however, beat market expectations as more businesses used its international express plane service in a bid safeguard their supply chains during the health crisis.

Shares of the company rose 3% to $98 in extended trading.

"While the global economic impact from recent social-distancing mandates is uncertain, we remain well positioned to assist our customers as they work to manage their supply chains and inventories," Chief Executive Officer Frederick Smith said in a statement.

The package delivery company's adjusted net income fell to $371 million, or $1.41 per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 29, from $797 million, or $3.03 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 3% to $17.5 billion.

Analysts on average expected FedEx to earn $1.41 per share and revenue of $16.89 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

