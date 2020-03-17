US Markets

FedEx suspends 2020 profit forecast due to coronavirus outbreak

Contributors
Lisa Baertlein Reuters
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

FedEx Corp suspended its 2020 profit outlook on Tuesday, citing uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

March 17 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp FDX.N suspended its 2020 profit outlook on Tuesday, citing uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The package delivery company's adjusted net income fell to $371 million, or $1.41 per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 29, from $797 million, or $3.03 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((lisa.baertlein@thomsonreuters.com; +1 310-491-7241; Reuters Messaging: lisa.baertlein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular