FedEx Stock Pares Gains Even After This Move by Amazon

FedEx stock slid back in early trading on Wednesday despite Amazon.com’s decision to lift a ban preventing third-party sellers using the shipping company to send products sold on its website.

FedEx shares (ticker: FDX) moved 3% higher to $164.50 on Tuesday as the ban was lifted but lost around half of its gains by the close. Shares were falling an additional 0.2%, to $161.84, shortly after the market opened Wednesday.

Amazon (AMZN) prohibited its sellers from using FedEx’s Ground network for prime shipments in the run-up to Christmas due to poor delivery performance. Sellers were instead forced to find alternatives, such as United Parcel Service (UPS) or FedEx’s more expensive air-delivery service.

The e-commerce giant lifted the ban on Tuesday, sending FedEx stock 3% higher before closing 1.8% up for the day. The shares looked set to climb for a second day, rising 0.5% in premarket trading.

An Amazon spokesman said FedEx Ground has been reinstated for Prime shipments fulfilled by third-party sellers now that the services are consistently meeting the company’s on-time delivery requirements. Prime orders are typically guaranteed to arrive in one or two days.

“This is good news for our mutual customers who have come to rely on the FedEx Ground offering,” a FedEx spokeswoman told The Wall Street Journal.

The companies’ relationship was tumultuous in 2019, with FedEx walking away from Amazon’s express shipping business in June and letting its ground contract with the online shopping giant expire in August.

Hostilities in the last-mile logistics race were ramped up in December by Amazon’s pre-Christmas FedEx ban.

NYU professor Scott Galloway told Barron’s at the time the move was “monopoly abuse,” while another professor called it “anticompetitive.”

