FedEx Stock Is Tanking, PG&E Soars, and the Dow Holds Steady

And U.S. stock-index futures were barely changed. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were are all marginally higher.

The same can’t be said for FedEx (ticker: FDX).

FedEx stock dropped in after-hours trading Tuesday, falling more than 7% to less than $151 a share, and remained deep in the red on Wednesday morning. The company reported earnings that missed Wall Street’s estimates. Management cut its forecast for fiscal year 2020 earnings from about $12 a share to about $10.88. The U.S.-China trade war is hurting FedEx’s demand, but the company is also investing in its e-commerce fulfillment capabilities, creating new cost pressures.

Shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) are also down, but only by about 0.8%, following news that Fiat and Peugeot (UG.France) agreed to merge. The two car makers scheduled a conference call for investors and analysts at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

PG&E (PCG) stock is soaring again, up almost 14% in premarket trading, after a bankruptcy judge approved a proposed settlement between the company and wildfire victims, an important step for the company to leave chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Finally, shares of Delta Air Lines (DAL) are up about 1.2% in premarket trading. Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg upgraded shares to the equivalent of Buy from Hold on Wednesday morning.

