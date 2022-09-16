FedEx Stock Continues To Slip

Markets
(RTTNews) - FedEx Corp. (FDX) shares are losing more than 22 percent on Friday, continuing a bearish trend since it had announced weak first quarter earnings compared to the prior year. Further, the company had withdrawn its outlook for fiscal 2023 owing to quarterly performance and a volatile operating environment.

Currently, shares are at $159.29, down 22.25 percent from the previous close of $204.87 on a volume of 15,249,490.

