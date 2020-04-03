US Markets
FedEx slashes CEO's salary, draws $1.5 bln from credit line

Ankit Ajmera
FedEx Corp said on Friday it would slash its chief executive officer's pay and draw down $1.5 billion from a credit facility as delivery services take a hit from coronavirus-led lockdowns across the globe.

The company, which also suspended its financial outlook, said its board had approved a 91% reduction in CEO Frederick Smith's base salary for six-month period from April 1 to Sept. 30.

