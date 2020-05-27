FedEx set to take stake in German deliver firm Hermes-report

Commodities
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

BERLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. logistics company FedEx FDX.N is on the point of taking a stake in German parcel delivery firm Hermes, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Hermes is owned by ecommerce group Otto, which said earlier on Wednesday it hoped to find a strategic partner for its European parcel service this year, with finance chief Petra Scharner-Wolff saying the company had garned broad interest.

Citing unnamed sources close to the company, Handelsblatt said financial investor Advent was still in the running for a stake in the company in Britain.

Neither Otto nor FedEx were immediately available to comment.

FedEx currently only has a limited presence in the European parcel sector.

The Memphis-based delivery company said last month it would tap debt markets to bolster reserves as the coronavirus pandemic hits its higher-profit business-to-business shipments, while driving up demand for low-margin home deliveries.

Otto said on Wednesday Hermes has seen parcel volumes soar in Germany and Britain in April to levels usually seen in the run-up to Christmas.

Handelsblatt said Hermes made a double-digit loss in 2019 as it struggles with rising costs due to a shortage of delivery drivers even as ecommerce boosts volumes.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by David Evans)

