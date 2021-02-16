US Markets
FedEx says severe weather hurting U.S. operations

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

FedEx Corp said on Tuesday that severe weather was disrupting much of its operations in the United States, including its ability to pick up and deliver in certain cities.

The package delivery firm said it had contingency plans in place to minimize the impact on operations and service including the movement of vaccines as a rare deep freeze had gripped the country.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

