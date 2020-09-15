FedEx revenue jumps as pandemic drives e-commerce bounce

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. package delivery company FedEx Corp FDX.N posted a 13.5% rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, boosted by an increase in domestic residential shipments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjusted net income rose to $1.28 billion, or $4.87 per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 31, from $800 million, or $3.05 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $19.3 billion from $17 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.