US Markets
FDX

FedEx revenue jumps as pandemic drives e-commerce bounce

Contributors
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Lisa Baertlein Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

U.S. package delivery company FedEx Corp posted a 13.5% rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, boosted by an increase in domestic residential shipments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. package delivery company FedEx Corp FDX.N posted a 13.5% rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, boosted by an increase in domestic residential shipments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjusted net income rose to $1.28 billion, or $4.87 per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 31, from $800 million, or $3.05 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $19.3 billion from $17 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FDX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular