FedEx Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Investors Should Brace for Something Ugly.

Investors should expect to hear bad news about demand in the U.S. and Europe as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Investors should expect to hear bad news about demand in the U.S. and Europe as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Logistics giant FedEx has had a tough time. Its stock is down 40% over the past year, far worse than the performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500. Shares have been battered by the U.S.-China trade war, the slowdown in global industrial activity and the battle for last-mile e-commerce delivery volume with United Parcel Service. as well as Amazon.com.

If that wasn’t enough, now there is the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. FedEx (ticker: FDX) hasn’t spoken about the virus yet. The reason is timing: The company’s fiscal year-end is in May and management hasn’t spoken to investors publicly since early December.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_6b628870a7ecb5846c6fba25.json

That’s going to change this week. The company reports its fiscal third-quarter numbers after the market closes Tuesday. Investors should brace for bad news. Updates about demand in the U.S. and Europe are likely to be ugly. Here’s what to watch for, along with some recent history.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_799c46cc73d94c5b9cb52f2c.json

Company management hosts a conference call for analysts and investors at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.