FedEx Reports After the Close on 3/16 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the FedEx (NYSE: FDX) FDX next earnings date is projected to be 3/16 after the close, with earnings estimates of $2.73/share on $22.76 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent FedEx earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q2 2023 12/20/2022 3.180 Q1 2023 9/22/2022 3.440 Q4 2022 6/23/2022 6.870 Q2 2023 3/16/2022 Q2 2022 12/16/2021 4.830

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that FedEx has options available that expire March 17th.

FedEx's current dividend yield is 2.20%, with the following FedEx Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

