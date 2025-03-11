News & Insights

FedEx Reports After the Close on 3/20 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

March 11, 2025 — 02:39 pm EDT

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the FedEx (NYSE: FDX) FDX next earnings date is projected to be 3/20 after the close, with earnings estimates of $4.72/share on $21.94 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent FedEx earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings
Q2 2025 12/19/2024 4.050
Q1 2025 9/19/2024 3.600
Q4 2024 6/25/2024 5.410
Q3 2024 3/21/2024 3.860
Q2 2024 12/19/2023 3.990

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that FedEx has options available that expire March 21th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the FDX options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

FedEx's current dividend yield is 2.24%, with the following FedEx Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

