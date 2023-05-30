FedEx reaches tentative deal with pilot union

Adds background

May 30 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp FDX.N has reached a tentative agreement with pilots of its air delivery unit who had voted in favor of a strike earlier this month seeking higher pay, the package delivery company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) had voted "overwhelmingly" in favor of a strike if needed, when it had entered the final stages of a contract negotiation with the company.

FedEx did not provide any further details on the agreement. ALPA did not respond immediately to a Reuters request for comment.

