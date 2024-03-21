News & Insights

FedEx raises 2024 profit forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

March 21, 2024 — 04:09 pm EDT

Written by Lisa Baertlein and Aishwarya Jain for Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - FedEx FDX.N raised its fiscal 2024 profit forecast on Thursday, expecting cost cuts to offset a decline in demand from its largest customer, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

The parcel delivery firm now expects earnings per share for fiscal 2024 to be in the range of $17.25 to $18.25, compared with its prior forecast of $17 to $18.50 per share.

